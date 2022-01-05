BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Flurona’: You can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There have been multiple reports of “flurona” in the U.S. and internationally in recent days.

The unofficial term is used for someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and the flu virus at the same time.

WIBW reported Wednesday on the first known case in Kansas, and the patient was in the ICU, a hospital representative said.

People also have been diagnosed in other states, including a Mississippi man, a child in Texas and a teen in California, all with mild symptoms.

The Times of Israel stated Sunday that its first known case in the country of the double infection had been found in a pregnant woman, and she had mild symptoms.

Reports of it are uncommon, but there had been cases found in February 2020 in New York as the pandemic was first hitting the U.S., per The Atlantic. Medical staff at an urgent care clinic said a family of four all tested positive for COVID and the flu.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes in its FAQs that people can have more than one respiratory illness, like COVID and influenza, at the same time.

Similar symptoms make it hard to tell the difference without testing, and health officials are still studying to find how commonly a co-infection occurs.

The 2020-2021 flu season was less severe than usual, likely due in part to masking and social distancing efforts to lower the spread of COVID. Doctors and officials have expressed concern this year’s flu season could be worse as society has opened back up.

There’s no clear evidence “flurona” causes more hospitalization or other serious outcomes, but the CDC and other health experts encourage every person eligible to get vaccinated for COVID and influenza.

To find a vaccine site near you, go to vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

Latest News

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
‘Miraculous’ Colorado wildfire evacuation likely saved lives
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US advisers debate Pfizer boosters for younger teens
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning