Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a news conference for Thursday, Jan. 6.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 P.M.
Edwards will be speaking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.
