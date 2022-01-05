Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

BBB Accredited Business
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a news conference for Thursday, Jan. 6.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 P.M.

Edwards will be speaking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

