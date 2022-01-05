BBB Accredited Business
Investigator in Ronald Greene case submits request for early retirement

(Fox 8)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police sergeant in charge of investigating the Ronald Greene case could be leaving the agency soon.

According to a statement from LSP, Sergeant Albert Paxton submitted his request for early retirement this week. He remains an employee at this time.

Paxton was the man responsible for investigating the in-person death of Ronald Greene.

He was interviewed by Louisiana’s Senate Committee on State Police Oversight in Dec. 2021.

Although he could not cite the Greene case specifically, he indicated that supervisors didn’t always take his recommendations when it came to officers involved in shootings in 2019.

The admission that supervisors didn’t always take his recommendations comes after the Associated Press reported that Paxton recommended criminally charging a trooper involved in Greene’s death, but was blocked by his superiors.

The Associated Press also reported last year that some officers hid body-camera footage from investigators. Paxton confirmed that he did not always receive footage.

Paxton has served with Louisiana State Police for nearly 14 years.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

