Juvenile found shot to death Monday in Michoud identified as 12-year-old boy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The juvenile found shot to death Monday (Jan. 3) morning outside a car in the Michoud area by New Orleans police has been identified as a 12-year-old boy.

The preteen victim was identified as Derrick Cash, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office said Wednesday (Jan. 5).

The NOPD said Cash was found lying on the ground near a vehicle shortly before 10 a.m. in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard. The area near the former Six Flags New Orleans site is mostly wooded on one side, with a small housing development separating it from Lake Michoud.

Cash, who had been shot several times, was pronounced dead at the scene, the NOPD said. Police have not explained the circumstances of the boy’s death, nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

