Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino doubling in size, moving landside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Kenner lakefront is about to be transformed thanks to legislation that will allow floating riverboat casinos to move onto land.

The owners of the Treasure Chest have announced a $95 million gambling expansion plan.

Three years after the Louisiana legislature approved moving gambling riverboats landside, the Treasure Chest will become the third boat in the state to do so.

“We’re not just moving it to land; we are upgrading and expanding what we have to offer,” said Boyd Gaming’s Keith Smith.

Treasure chest parent company Boyd gaming, which operates five properties in Louisiana, is about to double the gaming space available at the end of Williams Boulevard Building a new $95 million land-based casino, to be built inside Levee protection on the existing parking lot property.

“It will be a 47,000 square-foot casino but more importantly it will be on a single level,” said Boyd’s David Strow.

Boyd Gaming, which is based in Las Vegas, says the new land-based Casino will include space for sports betting, a new steakhouse, and a 10,000 square-foot meeting room.

“We have 28 properties around the country but none are as important as the Treasure Chest,’ said Boyd’s David Strow.

Since opening in 1994, Treasure Chest has contributed millions of dollars directly to Kenner to be used for capital improvement projects like police cars and street repairs, and that figure is expected to grow.

“At least an extra million dollars right now we get about 4.5,” said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

The construction of Kenner’s first land-based casino is expected to take two years.

“We’ve had a great run but it’s time to make this property better,” said Smith.

The existing riverboat casino is expected to remain open during construction.

Aside from the Treasure Chest, well the Isle of Capri in Lake Charles and the Hollywood project in Baton Rouge will also move gambling boat operations landside under legislation approved in 2018.

