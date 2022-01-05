BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino doubling in size, moving landside

new treasure chest
new treasure chest(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Kenner lakefront is about to be transformed thanks to legislation that will allow floating riverboat casinos to move onto land.

The owners of the Treasure Chest have announced a $95 million gambling expansion plan.

Three years after the Louisiana legislature approved moving gambling riverboats landside, the Treasure Chest will become the third boat in the state to do so.

“We’re not just moving it to land; we are upgrading and expanding what we have to offer,” said Boyd Gaming’s Keith Smith.

Treasure chest parent company Boyd gaming, which operates five properties in Louisiana, is about to double the gaming space available at the end of Williams Boulevard Building a new $95 million land-based casino, to be built inside Levee protection on the existing parking lot property.

“It will be a 47,000 square-foot casino but more importantly it will be on a single level,” said Boyd’s David Strow.

Boyd Gaming, which is based in Las Vegas, says the new land-based Casino will include space for sports betting, a new steakhouse, and a 10,000 square-foot meeting room.

“We have 28 properties around the country but none are as important as the Treasure Chest,’ said Boyd’s David Strow.

Since opening in 1994, Treasure Chest has contributed millions of dollars directly to Kenner to be used for capital improvement projects like police cars and street repairs, and that figure is expected to grow.

“At least an extra million dollars right now we get about 4.5,” said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

The construction of Kenner’s first land-based casino is expected to take two years.

“We’ve had a great run but it’s time to make this property better,” said Smith.

The existing riverboat casino is expected to remain open during construction.

Aside from the Treasure Chest, well the Isle of Capri in Lake Charles and the Hollywood project in Baton Rouge will also move gambling boat operations landside under legislation approved in 2018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

Latest News

Civil right activist Homer Plessy pardoned after 130 years
Civil right activist Homer Plessy pardoned after 130 years
Dashcam photos show the rotor blades of Joshua Hawley's chopper severed from the cabin after...
Power lines were barely visible where helicopter crashed on I-10, officials say
Actress Ming-Na Wen, co-star of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series 'The Book of Boba Fett,'...
Fan Expo New Orleans organizers warn celebrity cancelations mounting amid omicron concerns
Homer Plessy Pardoned
Homer Plessy Pardoned