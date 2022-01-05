BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU unveils Dale Brown Court in honor of Hall of Fame coach

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU coaching legend Dale Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court before No. 21 LSU hosted No. 16 Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Brown first made his appearance on LSU’s campus back in 1972 when he took over for Press Maravich.

With lots of hard work Brown turned around the men’s basketball program and brought it to the national spotlight.

Brown would lead the Tigers to two Final Four appearances, four SEC Championships, and 448 wins. He would go on to recruit stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then Chris Jackson), and Rudy Macklin.

Brown is also the only SEC coach to have appeared in 15 straight national tournaments and only 11 coaches in NCAA history have made more consecutive NCAA appearances.

Later on, Brown would become a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

This is just a temporary location for the name of the court until the end of the season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
FILE. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Orleans Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start
Tulane MBB: Jaylen Forbes on year 2
More experience should boost Tulane basketball in 2021
LSU guard Tiara Young (2)
LSU Board of Supervisors approves Mulkey contract, increasing price of women’s basketball tickets