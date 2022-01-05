Nicondra: A brief warm up, then cold returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The roller coaster temperatures hold on as we continue through the week ahead. Wednesday we are on the upswing with high temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s for the afternoon. Expect a few peaks of sun through the clouds. A light sprinkle is possible, but overall no major rain chances today.

Thursday look for another big change with a cold front late in the afternoon. The day starts off on a warm note with temperatures jumping into the low 70s early. Take along a jacket though as there will be another quick drop in temperatures late in the day. There won’t be much in the way of rain as we’ve seen little moisture return ahead of the front.

Friday will be another cold day with 30s to start and highs only in the 50s. The chill doesn’t last long as we warm up again going into the weekend ahead of another cold front. Expect better rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. The next front should move in late Sunday and keep cooler weather around for a few more days.

