Person killed Wednesday in Seventh Ward traffic crash, NOPD says
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died in a Seventh Ward traffic accident early Wednesday morning (Jan. 5), New Orleans police said.
The NOPD said the fatal crash was reported at 7:11 a.m. at the intersection of Allen and Benefit streets.
The victim’s age, gender and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said no other details of the crash were available.
