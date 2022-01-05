Person killed Wednesday in Seventh Ward traffic crash, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person died in a Seventh Ward traffic accident early Wednesday morning (Jan. 5), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the fatal crash was reported at 7:11 a.m. at the intersection of Allen and Benefit streets.

The victim’s age, gender and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said no other details of the crash were available.

