BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ramczyk limited in Saints practice; four players miss practice

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) returned to the practice field Wedneday on a limited basis. Ramczyk has been out the last seven games and was recently on the reserve/Covid-19 list. The Saints have sorely missed Ramczyk and left tackle Terron Armstead on their offensive line.

Armstead (knee) missed practice Wednesday. Marcus Davenport (ankle), P.J. Williams (ankle) and Bradley Roby (shoulder) all missed practice as well.

Along with Ramczyk, Mark Ingram (knee), Tre’Quan Smith (chest) and Ty Montgomery were limited. Taysom Hill (finger) was a full participant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, time to pull for the Rams
Saints are 8-8 on the season.
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, it's time to pull for the Rams
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Cameron Jordan elevates his game when Saints need it most
The Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup of the 2021 regular season. (AP Photo/Butch...
Saints’ path to a playoff berth comes into focus