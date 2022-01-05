Ramczyk limited in Saints practice; four players miss practice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) returned to the practice field Wedneday on a limited basis. Ramczyk has been out the last seven games and was recently on the reserve/Covid-19 list. The Saints have sorely missed Ramczyk and left tackle Terron Armstead on their offensive line.

Armstead (knee) missed practice Wednesday. Marcus Davenport (ankle), P.J. Williams (ankle) and Bradley Roby (shoulder) all missed practice as well.

Along with Ramczyk, Mark Ingram (knee), Tre’Quan Smith (chest) and Ty Montgomery were limited. Taysom Hill (finger) was a full participant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

