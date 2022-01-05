BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Rio de Janeiro mayor cancels Carnival street parades over COVID-19 risk, report says

In this 2014 file photo, a performer from Brazil's Mocidade samba school parades during...
In this 2014 file photo, a performer from Brazil's Mocidade samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)(Felipe Dana | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival street parades in Rio de Janeiro have been canceled for 2022 by the city’s mayor, as new COVID-19 cases continue to explode in Brazil, according to a report from CNN.

The report said Rio’s mayor Eduardo Paes made the announcement Tuesday (Jan. 4) during a YouTube live stream.

“We had a meeting today with the people from the ‘blocos’ (organized street parties), and we informed them that the street Carnival, which didn’t take place in 2021, cannot happen this year due to the epidemiological data that we have,” Paes said, according to the translated CNN report.

The city’s Sapucai carnival - the parade of performers from Rio’s samba schools through the Marque de Sapucai Sambadrome stadium - still is planned to take place under restricted health protocols, the report said. That parade, viewed by spectators in the stadium’s stands, was canceled in 2021.

Brazil’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 18,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 175 deaths.

According to the Riotour travel agency, more than 7 million revelers usually attend the Carnival celebrations in the city.

According to a report from the Reuters news service, other Brazilian state capitals also are canceling their Carnival parades.

Last week, the northeastern city of Salvador said it would not celebrate the event. Belo Horizonte, the state capital of Minas Gerais, also decided it will not sponsor or spend on street parades this year, according to local media reports.

Sao Paulo, the capital of Brazil’s wealthiest state, plans to relocate its street parade to the city’s Interlagos Formula One race track, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
The family of Gilbert Bryant, who would’ve celebrated his 89th birthday on Christmas Eve, tells...
Body of missing father found on Christmas Day, family says

Latest News

Kids and Covid vaccinations
Concern grows returning to school as pediatric covid vaccinations lag
Dillan Burton, 7
Reward offered, march for justice held after 7-year-old’s murder
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) makes a basket over two Kentucky defenders as the No. 21 Tigers...
No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC
Units responded to calls regarding a structure fire on E Magee St. around 2 p.m. When they...
Firefighters investigating cause of residential blaze in Covington