Walmart stores in Metairie, Kenner close for sanitization

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two more area Walmart stores announced sudden closures Wednesday (Jan. 5) afternoon to allow for thorough cleaning and sanitization.

A company spokesman said the Metairie store at 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd. and the Kenner store at 3520 Williams Blvd. each would close at 2 p.m. and would not reopen until Friday at 6 a.m. The announcement was made Wednesday at noon, just two hours before the locations were to be shuttered.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” the company said in a statement. “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily.”

The statement said that when the stores reopen Friday, “we will continue conducting associate health assessments. We’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates.”

Walmart has closed at least five other area stores in the past week for sanitization, but has given no information on the cause or number of employees testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Marrero location on LaPalco Boulevard closed Monday at 2 p.m. and reopened Wednesday. Last week, the Chalmette, Kenner, Tchoupitoulas, and Port Allen locations closed for deep cleaning. They have all since reopened.

