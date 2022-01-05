Zack: A bit warmer today before next front arrives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Up and down, up and down we go in weather, with a little bit for everyone over the next several days.

We will be on the upward trend Wednesday, as highs rebound nicely into the upper 60s later this afternoon. That will come with a mixture of sun and clouds. There is a small chance for a sprinkle or two, but the coverage will be quite sparse.

Thursday is the cold front day. We’ll enjoy a quick jump into the low 70s by the lunch hour, but then comes another rapid fall in temperatures by afternoon. This frontal passage looks to be a dry one, with at worst a few sprinkles possible. The bigger story will be the quick drop-off in temperature over the second half of the day.

It will be chilly again Friday, but all eyes are on the weekend, which could be stormy at times. Saturday and Sunday return to the 70s with rain chances both days. The most widespread rain likely comes Sunday evening as a cold front sweeps through. That will set the stage for a chilly stretch of weather going into next week.

