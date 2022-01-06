BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Much colder tonight-Light freeze north and west of the lake

Much colder tonight
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a small line of showers with our cold front this afternoon, we turn partly cloudy with much colder temps. Lows tonight will be at or near freezing north at 30-33° and mid 40s south shore.

Behind the front winds turn northwest and cold air begins to stream into the region through Friday. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening with a colder night ahead.. Friday will be a very chilly day with highs in the 54-56° range. Coats will be needed. Over the weekend another warm up and rain chance moves in ahead of yet another front on Sunday cooling us down again Monday.

