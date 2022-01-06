Bruce: Much colder tonight-Light freeze north and west of the lake

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a small line of showers with our cold front this afternoon, we turn partly cloudy with much colder temps. Lows tonight will be at or near freezing north at 30-33° and mid 40s south shore.

Bruce: Another round of colder weather. lows tonight dip to 30-33° north and 43-45° south. Grab a coat through Friday as highs will only rise to the mid 50s. A look ahead 40% rain Saturday and 60% Sunday with yet another cold front. pic.twitter.com/CB2iofBFp0 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 6, 2022

Behind the front winds turn northwest and cold air begins to stream into the region through Friday. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening with a colder night ahead.. Friday will be a very chilly day with highs in the 54-56° range. Coats will be needed. Over the weekend another warm up and rain chance moves in ahead of yet another front on Sunday cooling us down again Monday.

