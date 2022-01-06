BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Coal Chamber bass player found safe after being reported missing in New Orleans

Rayna Foss, 51, was reported missing on Sept. 7.
Rayna Foss, 51, was reported missing on Sept. 7.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rayna Foss, 51, a popular musician, has been found safe after being supposedly missing for months, according to New Orleans police.

Foss was reported missing by her group home manager in New Orleans on Sept. 7.

Since then, metal music communities have rallied to find information about the former bass player for Coal Chamber.

In an Instagram post by Foss’ daughter, she claims the family had been in contact with her and knew where she was.

Police advised Foss had been located on Jan. 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
VIDEO: Gator found in Slidell driveway

Latest News

Roosevelt Marshall, 40, is believed to be the last person to see 39-year-old Krystal Journee on...
NOPD seeking man believed to have last known contact with missing woman
First case of "Flu-rona" identified
First case of "Flu-rona" identified
City Park’s Annual Day of Service (Jan. 17th)
City Park’s Annual Day of Service (Jan. 17th)
NorthShore Humane Society
NorthShore Humane Society