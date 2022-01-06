Coal Chamber bass player found safe after being reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rayna Foss, 51, a popular musician, has been found safe after being supposedly missing for months, according to New Orleans police.

Foss was reported missing by her group home manager in New Orleans on Sept. 7.

Since then, metal music communities have rallied to find information about the former bass player for Coal Chamber.

In an Instagram post by Foss’ daughter, she claims the family had been in contact with her and knew where she was.

Police advised Foss had been located on Jan. 6.

