Deputy arrested for having inappropriate conversations with a minor on social media, sheriff says

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a deputy on Thursday for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conversations with a minor through social media, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Christopher Hammel, 25, was booked Jan. 6 with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Hammel, a deputy who worked in the Corrections Division, has been terminated, the Sheriff said.

