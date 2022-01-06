BBB Accredited Business
Deputy arrested for having inappropriate conversations with a minor on social media, sheriff says

(SBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a deputy on Thursday for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conversations with a minor through social media, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Christopher Hammel, 25, was booked Jan. 6 with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Hammel, a deputy who worked in the Corrections Division, has been terminated, the Sheriff said.

