Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The lightly-sweet, super-flaky king cake from Dong Phuong Bakery, based in New Orleans East, has surged in popularity throughout the area — especially since winning a James Beard award in 2018.

Fans of the wildly-popular king cake can once again get their hands on the in-demand staple without traveling to New Orleans East. The bakery announced a list of businesses it will partner with as vendors to distribute king cakes around town this season.

Dong Phuong’s vendor list for 2022 includes nearly 20 locations in New Orleans, on the West Bank, North Shore, Metairie, Harahan, Chalmette, Baton Rouge and even stretches to Mississippi.

After axing walk-up king cake sales last year, the Vietnamese bakery based in New Orleans East says it will resume selling a limited supply of king cakes for in-store walk-ins for 2022. Those quantities will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Jan. 6.

King cake lovers can schedule online orders for the popular item, available in original cinnamon, cream cheese, pecan, strawberry, coconut, almond varieties. Customers can pick up online orders anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the selected pickup date.

Many of the retailers are first come, first served and will not accept pre-orders due to high demand and limited quantities.

One helpful tip for customers is to find out king cake delivery days and times from your nearest vendors in advance. A good rule is to call the retailer to find out availability in advance to avoid a blank trip.

Dong Phuong started creating its iconic king cakes in 2008, known for its brioche dough with scalloped edges and cream cheese-based icing.

Owner Huong Tran and her husband immigrated to New Orleans from Vietnam and established the bakery more than 30 years ago.

For more information, visit Dong Phuong’s website.

