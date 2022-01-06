Nicondra: Another big drop in temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More changes in the forecast with another cold front pushing through the area today. Temperatures are mild to start the morning and will warm into the 70s before the front makes an impact later this afternoon. Behind the front winds turn northwest and cold air begins to stream into the region. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s through the evening. Friday will be a very chilly day with early morning temperatures in the 30s north near 40 south. Afternoon highs on Friday will stay in the 50s even with sunshine. Over the weekend another warm up and rain chance moves in ahead of yet another front on Sunday.

