NOPD seeking man believed to be last known have contact with missing woman

Roosevelt Marshall, 40, is believed to be the last person to see 39-year-old Krystal Journee on...
Roosevelt Marshall, 40, is believed to be the last person to see 39-year-old Krystal Journee on Dec. 22.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have identified a person of interest in the case of a missing woman that was on her way to a concert on the night of her disappearance.

Roosevelt Marshall, 40, is believed to be the last person to see 39-year-old Krystal Journee on Dec. 22.

Police say that Journee left her home in a black 2009 Toyota Avalon with the Louisiana license plate 102EQM, matching a vehicle description owned by Marshall.

Marshall is sought for questioning only at this time as a person of interest and is not currently wanted on criminal charges regarding this investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Krystel Journee or Roosevelt Marshall is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

