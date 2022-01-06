One-on-one: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discusses the jobs picture & inflation

The nation's Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discusses workforce issues and inflation and the Biden administration's efforts to resolve the issues. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says as the pandemic persists the administration is working to reduce workforce shortages and tackling other economy-related issues. FOX 8 spoke to Raimondo in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday.

“The president has been laser-focused on getting folks back to work since he took office, you know, the good news is that 6 million Americans are back to work since he’s been in office, that said we know that a lot of folks especially women still struggle to get back into the workforce,” said Raimondo.

She said childcare expenses are another priority for the Biden administration.

“The president’s pushing really hard to make sure childcare is more affordable, we’re going to get that done this year in 2022,” said Raimondo.

But the expanded federal child tax credits that sent families monthly payments ended in December of 2021 and the extension President Biden has called for is stalled in the Senate.

“We need to get Congress to extend them, to make them permanent,” said Raimondo. “Childcare is necessary, it’s good for the economy, it’s good for our kids, by the way, every other developed country already does a better job of providing childcare.”

And she said expanding access to pre-K is on the White House’s agenda.

“The other thing the president is pushing for is universal public pre-K, so you know, every kid ought to be able to go to public school for pre-K when they three and four years old just like they do when they’re five years old for kindergarten,” said Raimondo.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana opposes the president’s proposed Build Back Better plan, which is also referred to as a “human infrastructure” package.

“Rather than creating more government programs putting our country in more debt, I think the administration needs to address issues we already have,” said Cassidy.

Raimondo was asked what the administration is doing to bring down inflation.

“Yes, it is, it is as you say a concern. Everyday Americans, they’re looking at their bills, their grocery bills like you say and they’re higher and so we are working every single day to bring the cost down,” said Raimondo.

Cassidy says inflation must be tamed.

“Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is now the top threat to our economy,” said Cassidy.

Raimondo says they are focused on helping all industries.

“What the president is doing is we are going through every single industry and doing everything we can, pulling every lever we can industry by industry, so for example, we’ve done a lot of work with the ports, and we’ve made huge progress reducing the congestion in the ports in California, that gets more good to market, more supply goes up, prices go down,” said Raimondo.

She said the $1 trillion infrastructure package that Biden pushed for, and Congress approved will also create millions of jobs.

“For example, it will provide for broadband for every single American and I know a lot of folks in Louisiana and in your area don’t have high-speed broadband,” Raimondo stated.

And she expects many U.S. industries to grow in 2022.

“I expect another strong economy this year, you know, I think you will see women getting back into the workforce as COVID subsides, as we get a handle around the semi-conductor situation, I think you’ll see car companies hiring more people to increase their production in cars. I think you’ll continue to see increases in all types of technology and digital jobs,” said Raimondo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.