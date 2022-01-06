BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
VIDEO: Gator found in Slidell driveway

Latest News

Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter...
Judge rejects bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant lawsuit
President Joe Biden in his remarks Thursday said his predecessor tried to prevent the peaceful...
Biden marks year since Capitol attack: ‘I will stand in this breach’
Authorities are investigating a theft ring after almost 600 Amazon packages were found dumped...
About 600 Amazon packages found; police investigating
U.S Capitol riot
One year later, Michigan senators reflect on U.S Capitol riot
Casey Phillips, 25, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in connection with a...
Kidnapping suspect on the run after escaping from Texas hospital