BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) – It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Marnasia Bracey was inside Zorba’s Coney Island waiting for her order.

“I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Bracey at the counter when the vehicle crashes into the restaurant, hitting her and pinning her against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the SUV backs up and eventually takes off.

“I’m still in shock,” Bracey said. “I can’t believe that was me.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released.

Police said no one else was seriously injured.

The driver and a female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have been identified, and the SUV has been recovered.

Bracey said she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but she feels lucky to be alive and back home.

“I’m beyond thankful,” she said. “I’m truly blessed. I’m so happy to be here.”

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
VIDEO: Gator found in Slidell driveway

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
LIVE: Prayer vigil held on Capitol steps on anniversary of insurrection
Derrick Cash, 12, and Dillan Burton, 7, were killed within eight day of each other in separate...
New Orleans school closing for day of mourning following shooting deaths of two children
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82