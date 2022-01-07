BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2021 ends with a violent crime increase across New Orleans

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chief Shaun Ferguson said last year the NOPD was presented with several challenges, especially when it comes to police manpower and violent crime. Overall crime was down in 2021, but violent crime went up.

Ferguson says we ended 2021 with 218 murders, an 8% increase. Shootings happened more often last year. According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, officers investigated 490 shooting scenes. Carjackings also increased. Chief Ferguson said his officers recently made several arrests, but the crime has continued into the new year. The Chief says he believes young adults and juveniles are operating together to carjack victims across New Orleans.

“They’ve found a group that was from out of state that committed several armed robberies just last week. A second group last week, and then a third group the weekend prior, and it appears as though these are different groups that do not have any specific connection to one another, " says Chief Ferguson.

The Chief said last year, the NOPD, along with state and local partners, conducted ‘Operation Golden Eagle’. Together, they arrested 90 individuals for violent crimes.

Ferguson says they are looking at conducting a similar operation this year to net results. Overall violent crime trends in 2021, he says mirrored what happened across the country, but he says there’s one trend that seems unique to New Orleans.

“Unique to New Orleans, more or less what we are not seeing is the accountability. That is what is unique to New Orleans, the accountability of the violent offenders being held accountable for their actions,” says Chief Ferguson.

The Chief says the NOPD solve rate for murder remains high, around 53%. In the new year, he’s once again asking the community for help to solve crime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
VIDEO: Gator found in Slidell driveway

Latest News

Covid-19 testing and vaccinations
How soon should COVID-19 testing be done? An infectious diseases doctor weighs in
‘Wedding Cake House’ on St. Charles Avenue in 2021
Krewe of House Floats returns for Carnival 2022
King cake season: A dozen king cake hot spots to get your fill this Carnival
King cake season: A dozen king cake hot spots to get your fill this Carnival
Deputy arrested for having inappropriate conversations with a minor on social media, sheriff says