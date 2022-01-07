BBB Accredited Business
Body of missing 23-year-old recovered in Terrebonne Parish

Austen Fanguy, 23
Austen Fanguy, 23(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man in Terrebonne Parish, according to Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Austen Fanguy’s remains were found in a field of tall grass off Payne Street, Soignet says.

Fanguy was reported missing on Nov. 22 after leaving his job on St. Charles Street. Officials say he was last seen on Nov. 19 on St. Charles Street.

The cause of death is currently “unclassified,” Soignet says, until more investigation can be conducted.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this investigation or may have seen Fanguy after Nov. 22 please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

