Bruce: More changes on the way-warmer with spotty weekend showers-colder on Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our ever changing weather continues into the weekend. Cool tonight with lows in the lower 40s north and lower 50s south. the warmer changes come this weekend as a warm front pushes across the region taking temperatures back up near 70 on Saturday and upper 70s ahead of our next cold front on Sunday. Some storms will develop Saturday as well with about 40% coverage.

Bruce: More changes on the way. Warmer temps for the weekend with spotty showers. Not a washout, but showers will be passing by with a warm front. Highs Sunday back in the mid 70s, Then the cold front sends temps back down to the 50s by Monday. pic.twitter.com/KtkhWDiaHh — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 7, 2022

Better chances for rain ahead of the next cold front on Sunday. while we do have rain chances it will be spotty with dry hours in between Behind the front the next chill down starts Monday and should stick around a bit longer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.