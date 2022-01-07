BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More changes on the way-warmer with spotty weekend showers-colder on Monday

Rain for the weekend but not a washout
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our ever changing weather continues into the weekend. Cool tonight with lows in the lower 40s north and lower 50s south. the warmer changes come this weekend as a warm front pushes across the region taking temperatures back up near 70 on Saturday and upper 70s ahead of our next cold front on Sunday. Some storms will develop Saturday as well with about 40% coverage.

Better chances for rain ahead of the next cold front on Sunday. while we do have rain chances it will be spotty with dry hours in between Behind the front the next chill down starts Monday and should stick around a bit longer.

Afternoon weather update for Fri., Jan. 7
Morning weather update for Fri., Jan. 7 at 6 a.m.
A warm front moves in Saturday bringing tempertures back up into the 70s.
Nicondra: A cold Friday, but a quick warm up ahead
Bruce's Thursday evening forecast 1/6
