BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Falcons stand in the Saints way of possible playoff berth

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Sports)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Atlanta Falcons postseason hopes ended last weekend in Buffalo. So now the Saints bitter rival is playing for pride, and possible spoiler if they can somehow derail the Black and Gold’s postseason goals.

“We’re going to get their best effort. Anytime you play in this league it’s important. It’s an important game for us. I would argue on the other side it’s an game for them. Anytime you’re building a program. You’re wanting to see improvement. You’re wanting to see all the things that lay the foundation down for success,” said Sean Payton.

In Atlanta on Sunday, we could see a healthy dose of Marquez Callaway. The receiver pulled in six catches for 97 yards, and now has the confidence of his head coach.

“We saw signs of it last year, and I think if he says it and you’re seeing it. He made a lot of big plays for us last week. He’s getting a lot of targets. He’s got strong hands. Sometimes when you’re undrafted, you got to build that confidence. I certainly think he feels like not only he belongs, but he can make a play when we need one,” said Payton.

The Saints are currently 3.5-point favorites in this contest. In their first meeting, Atlanta beat the Saints, 27-25.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
Saints vs Falcons
Saints vs Falcons
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)
Ramczyk limited in Saints practice; four players miss practice
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, time to pull for the Rams