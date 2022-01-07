Falcons stand in the Saints way of possible playoff berth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Atlanta Falcons postseason hopes ended last weekend in Buffalo. So now the Saints bitter rival is playing for pride, and possible spoiler if they can somehow derail the Black and Gold’s postseason goals.

“We’re going to get their best effort. Anytime you play in this league it’s important. It’s an important game for us. I would argue on the other side it’s an game for them. Anytime you’re building a program. You’re wanting to see improvement. You’re wanting to see all the things that lay the foundation down for success,” said Sean Payton.

In Atlanta on Sunday, we could see a healthy dose of Marquez Callaway. The receiver pulled in six catches for 97 yards, and now has the confidence of his head coach.

“We saw signs of it last year, and I think if he says it and you’re seeing it. He made a lot of big plays for us last week. He’s getting a lot of targets. He’s got strong hands. Sometimes when you’re undrafted, you got to build that confidence. I certainly think he feels like not only he belongs, but he can make a play when we need one,” said Payton.

The Saints are currently 3.5-point favorites in this contest. In their first meeting, Atlanta beat the Saints, 27-25.

