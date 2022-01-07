BBB Accredited Business
Former LSU and UTSA QB Lowell Narcisse transfers to Nicholls

Lowell Narcisse (Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and Texas-San Antonio quarterback Lowell Narcisse Jr. announced via Twitter on Friday, Jan. 7 that he will be transferring to Nicholls State.

Narcisse, spent the last three seasons at UTSA with head coach Frank Wilson who recently has been named the associate head coach for LSU. Narcisse, didn’t see any action in 2021 and during the 2020 season only appeared in four games for the Roadrunners making one start before suffering a season ending injury against Army. He completed 35-of-56 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns, he also rushed for 126 yards on 32 carries.

In 2019, Narcisse played in 11 games for UTSA and started seven games at quarterback with his debut coming in a 26-16 win over UTEP. He rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the win and threw for 46 yards and a touchdown. Narcisse, finished the season completing 107-of-201 passes with eight touchdowns and rushed for 492 yards and four scores.

The former St. James quarterback was rated as a three-star prospect and originally signed with the LSU Tigers in 2017 before leaving and playing for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

