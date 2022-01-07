Girl Scout Cookie Season 2022 officially begins

The following has been provided by the Girl Scouts of Louisiana:

Girl Scout Cookie Season has officially begun!

The first half of the sale begins January 7 and runs through February 10. During this time, Girl Scouts will be taking orders for cookies. These orders can be placed directly with the Girl Scout, using a physical order card; however, cookie enthusiasts can also take advantage of Digital Cookie- each Girl Scout has a unique website where orders can be placed.

When using Digital Cookie, cookie buyers can choose to have their cookies delivered by the Girl Scout themself or can choose to have the cookies shipped directly to them. Orders placed during this phase of the sale will be delivered during the week before booth sales, around February 5.

The second half of the sale begins February 11 and runs through March 6. This is the time when Girl Scouts will be set up in booths. During this part of the sale, cookie fans will be able to purchase their Thin Mints, Samoas (and many more!) on the spot.

To find cookie booths near you, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

As we move closer to the second half of the sale, cookie connoisseurs can enter their zip code into the Cookie Finder and see upcoming cookie booths in their area.

To learn more about Girl Scout Cookies and the benefits they provide to local communities, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

