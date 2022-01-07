How soon should COVID-19 testing be done? An infectious diseases doctor weighs in

Covid-19 testing and vaccinations (WBKO)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Omicron variant spreading so fast some people may wonder how soon they should get tested to determine whether they have COVID-19 infection. At the Shrine on Airline Drive next to Zephyr Field long lines of vehicles moved through the site as people took advantage of free COVID testing.

“I was tested positive yesterday and I brought my son to get tested today,” said Paulette Williams. “It’s just body aches, running nose, coughing.”

Dr. John Schieffelin is a Tulane University pediatric and adult infectious diseases physician. He also works at Children’s Hospital.

“With this surge, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen lines this long or numbers this high in the past two years,” said Schieffelin.

Schieffelin was asked how soon someone who thinks they were exposed to the virus or have symptoms should be tested.

“When should people get tested? Certainly, if they have symptoms that are consistent with COVID such as any upper respiratory infection, cough, congestion, and fever, and then if they have been exposed to somebody who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19,” he said.

And for people in certain environments, early testing is even more urgent.

“So, for those people who are working in a healthcare setting or, are perhaps working in somebody’s home who may have a long-term medical condition that puts them at higher risk, if they’ve been exposed those people should get tested right away and then get tested about five to seven days later to make sure that they’re still negative,” said Schieffelin.

And given the latest wave of the virus testing sites are a huge help to people who cannot access tests on their own.

Dr. Joe Kanter, State Health Officer discussed COVID and testing demand during a Thursday afternoon press conference with Governor John Bel Edwards.

“There’s actually more tests out there than there were a month ago there’s just markedly increased demand right now. We feel that in Louisiana, it’s everywhere across the country right now. We’re working as hard as we can to get more rapid antigen tests both from the federal government and also on the private market,” said Kanter.

Kanter added that there is no shortage of PCR COVID tests which are analyzed in labs and are considered the gold standard of testing for the virus.

Still, Schieffelin urged testing sooner than later for everyone who suspects they may have the virus.

“For those people who have a rapid test that’s negative, but they’re still concerned or they have worsening symptoms they really should go and get a PCR test to see if it’s correct. Eventually, that rapid test is going to term up positive but there may be a little bit of a delay,” said Schieffelin.

And he urged everyone who is not yet vaccinated to get the shots and those who are fully vaccinated to get booster shots.

