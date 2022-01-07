BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Golden State...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Brett Martel
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors.

Warriors’ leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip.

Ingram hit 12 of 20 shots after going 8 of 36 in his previous two games combined. Pelicans rookie Herb Jones finished with 13 points and a career-high five steals. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 for Golden State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion Williamson speaks on injury for first time since media day
New Orleans’ Josh Hart narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine...
Giannis’ triple-double leads Milwaukee past Pelicans for 6th straight win
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot attempt by Cleveland Cavaliers...
Temple, Jones rally Pelicans past Cavaliers after Rubio hurt
New Orleans Pelicans fall to 12-22 on the season.
Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans’ 4-game run