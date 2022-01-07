BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s golden child and adopted son, Joe Burrow, will make his first appearance in the Superdome since he completed LSU’s 2019 undefeated season there and brought the National Championship to the boot.

The Bengals released a list of their opponents for the upcoming season, indicating the game against the Saints would take place in New Orleans.

The date is not officially set yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio
Masina Tupea and her family had just arrived in New Orleans and were on their way to dinner...
‘He messed with the wrong family’: Hawaii teen takes down mugger in the Big Easy

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) makes the catch against New Orleans...
Falcons stand in the Saints way of possible playoff berth
Saints vs Falcons
Saints vs Falcons
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)
Ramczyk limited in Saints practice; four players miss practice
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, time to pull for the Rams