La. Supreme Court judge rules Ochsner has right to fire its employees for failure to comply with vaccine mandate

((Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA))
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - A Louisiana Supreme Court judge has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the judge ruled that Ochsner has the right to fire its employees for failure to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, thus reinstating the decision from the court of appeal that suspended the mandate.

The lawsuit was initially filed by Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health - St. Mary Medical Center.

PREVIOUS STORY>>> Ochsner ‘deferring’ compliance with employee vaccine mandate in Shreveport, Monroe after legal setback

Click here to read the judge’s full ruling.

