‘Mulkey Mania’ resurges LSU women’s basketball fanbase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team has quickly, and surprisingly, become the hottest ticket in town.

The Lady Tigers may have fallen short to top-ranked South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 6, by a score of 66-60 but that has not slowed down the resurgence of this fan base.

The university reported 9,190 fans showed up for the game. It is the 15th largest crowd in the program’s history.

“We haven’t seen this many fans since 2006,” said Mona Ragan.

The early 2000s were the glory days of this program. LSU was led by arguably the greatest woman to play for the Tigers in Seimone Augustus.

LSU honored Augustus and her stellar WNBA career just before the SEC clash. Augustus, the former Capitol High star, is a four-time champion, former Finals MVP, and is currently an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Fans hope Coach Kim Mulkey can recreate that magic from the year’s past.

“This is my first women’s basketball game,” said Louisa LeBas. “We’re huge football and baseball fans and we used to come to the men’s games when Shaq and Chris Jackson were here but we’re excited about the Mulkey dynasty and that’s why we’re here.”

Anyone who knows Mulkey knew she could bring the Lady Tigers back into the spotlight but only a few fans thought she’d do it this fast.

“We know Kim and we know the caliber of coach she is and she can get the best out of anybody,” said Gary Richardson.

Richardson is Mulkey’s cousin and added it was only a matter of time.

“The girls have it in them. She’s just getting it out of them,” explained Richardson.

The belief by a lot of fans is that Mulkey will eventually lead the Tigers to a national title.

“Everybody said give her time, give her a couple years. But all of a sudden, she got us back in the national spotlight and people are talking about women’s basketball again,” noted LeBas.

