Nicondra: A cold Friday, but a quick warm up ahead

Temps rebound into the 70s Saturday
A warm front moves in Saturday bringing tempertures back up into the 70s.
A warm front moves in Saturday bringing tempertures back up into the 70s.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold conditions across the region on Friday with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to middle 50s, but the warm up will be rapid heading into weekend. A warm front pushes across the region taking temperatures back up near 70 on Saturday and upper 70s ahead of our next cold front on Sunday. Some storms will develop Saturday as well with about 40% coverage. Better chances for rain ahead of the next cold front on Sunday. Behind the front the next chill down should stick around a bit longer.

