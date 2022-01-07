BBB Accredited Business
NOPD arrest multiple suspects in armed carjackings

NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed...
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed carjackings.

Police have arrested William Nelson, Bernard Brown, Reese Williams, and Kyren Phillips.

Nelson was arrested in connection with the armed carjacking that occurred on January 2 at the intersection of Carondelet St and Howard Ave. He was arrested in Iberville Parish and faces charges of armed robbery and armed robbery with a use of a firearm.

Brown was arrested on January 3 in the investigation of the carjacking that took place in the 2300 block of Dryades St. on the same day. He was located in the Seventh District after fleeing from officers on foot and was arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered in the 7100 block of Martin Drive, along with the firearm used.

Brown was booked with armed robbery and flight from an officer.

Williams and Phillips were arrested on January 5 in the investigation of two armed carjackings. One occurred on January 2 in the 800 block of Nelson St. and the other occurred on January 4 in the 13900 block of Linden St.

Upon arrest, officers seized six firearms, narcotics and recovered the multiple vehicles reported taken.

Williams was booked with possession of a stolen automobile and unauthorized use of a moveable, and Phillips was booked with possession of a stolen automobile, unauthorized use of a moveable, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Another suspect still remains at large. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

