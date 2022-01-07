School board member asked to resign over social media posts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish School Board has asked a newly-appointed member to resign following backlash over social media posts where he bashed teachers, called COVID-19 the “China virus,” and cussed out former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Rafael Rafidi was appointed to the position on Jan. 5 after District 6 Board member Larry Dale resigned.

“He presented himself as a family man of strong faith with a commitment to education,” the school board sent in a statement on Jan. 7.

After his nomination, Rafidi’s social media posts began to emerge.

In one Tweet From Aug. 2018, Rafidi called teachers “the fall of our young people.”

“No values, no work ethic, and just suck as much as you can from those that work hard,” the tweet continued. “Good job.”

“#chinavirus will magically disappear on Nov 4th,” a Facebook post from Sept. 2020 said.

“I didn’t know the national anthem was only for whites!” he posted in Aug. 2020. “I will never watch NFL football again! Tom Benson is turning in his grave bc [sic] of this WEAK franchise and its current leaders #weakDrewBrees”

In another tweet from Feb. 2021, Rafidi called former Mayor Landrieu a traitor and a “piece of sh*t.”

His Twitter account has since been deleted.

“When we made his appointment, the board was not aware of these social media posts,” school board officials said. “We apologize for this oversight.”

The non-civil tone, profane language and generalized condemnation of opposing ideological groups is indefensible and inconsistent with the Board’s objective of unity and mutual respect. We specifically take exception to his post demeaning teachers. The teachers of Jefferson Parish are foundational to the success we have seen during this crisis. Their extraordinary dedication and sacrifice have been recognized statewide and regionally as other school systems followed our lead in returning children to the classroom. We believe that these posts will continue to distract from the achievements we have realized during these challenging times and hinder our district’s goal of providing the education our students deserve. We strongly believe that the lingering effect of Mr. Rafidi’s provocative positions will render him ineffective as a District representative and School Board member, and we have asked Mr. Rafidi to resign.

