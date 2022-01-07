BBB Accredited Business
‘They’re destroying families;’ 20-year-old killed inside Algiers home

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed inside his family’s home Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 7 on Huntlee Drive.

The victim’s father says his son somehow knew the shooter(s).

“These kids with these guns need to stop,” he told FOX 8. “They are destroying families.”

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

