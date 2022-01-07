Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Friday the closure of three Catholic schools at the end of this school year.

St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie, St. Rita in New Orleans, and St. Rosalie in Harvey will all close their doors at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of St. Mary Magdalen, St. Rita in New Orleans, and St. Rosalie,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. RaeNell Houston. “These very difficult decisions were made after prayerful discernment and with the support of Archbishop Gregory Aymond, school leadership and pastors.”

Authorities cited continuous and steady declines in enrollment and concerns about future financial stability as the driving factors in the closures. Each school has a current enrollment below 200 students, officials said.

“In justice and fairness to our children, we need to provide them a quality Catholic education with broad opportunities for spiritual, academic, and social formation,” said Houston. “When enrollment reaches a certain point, our ability to offer the programs that families expect and children deserve is compromised.”

The closures affect a total of 544 students and 68 faculty.

Each school will host “School Information Nights” where schools from the area will come to campus to introduce their school to new families and allow the families in search of a new school to learn more about their options. There will also be an archdiocesan-sponsored job fair in February for the faculty and staff wanting to remain in the ministry of Catholic education. Representatives from the archdiocesan Department of Catholic Education and Faith Formation will also be available to work individually with families and staff.

“Our prayers are with all the families and parish communities affected by these closures. We know the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida have created new and unique stress on our community and that this could be another cause for anxiety,” said Houston. “We understand that change is difficult and stand ready to assist our Catholic school families and our dedicated faculty and staff in any way that we can during the transition.”

