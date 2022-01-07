Woman fatally shot in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in New Orleans East on Friday.

Police say that the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The victim was reportedly shot in the leg, police say.

This is a developing story.

