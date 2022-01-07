BBB Accredited Business
Woman fatally shot in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Police say that the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in New Orleans East on Friday.

Police say that the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The victim was reportedly shot in the leg, police say.

This is a developing story.

