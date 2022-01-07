Woman shares 155-lb weight loss journey 2 years after surgery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The obesity epidemic has been a threat to Louisianans’ health for years.

A Baton Rouge woman wants to share her story of keeping the weight off years after weight loss surgery.

Breanna Paul, 31, starts her mornings off with a plan. She prepares her go-to breakfasts like bacon, eggs, avocado, and berries. But Paul said it had been a journey to get here.

“I have been overweight my whole life,” said Paul. “I’ve always been the bigger person. I could lose weight but I could never maintain it. I could meal prep, always meal prep, and everything, but something would happen, and I would be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so stressed. I had a bad day. Let me just have a cheat day.’”

Paul said her highest weight was 350 pounds. She lost about 155 pounds after a vertical sleeve gastrectomy. She has kept the weight off two years later.

“It’s so much more than having your stomach cut out. You have to focus on protein, liquid, water,” she added.

She said it’s about routine and switching up meal preps. She also said she even stuck to her goal while working from home through a pandemic.

RELATED: Baton Rouge health and wellness advocate weighs in on how to stick to your New Year’s Resolution

“Using different kinds of proteins and vegetables when you’re cooking and it helps keep the variety. I never know like I’m going to grab this today, and then, I always weigh my food when I’m prepping it,” she explained.

Paul said it’s important to have family and friends that support you.

“Be realistic with yourself. So, don’t be like, ‘I’m going to cut out all carbs, I’m going to cut out sweets, I’m going to cut out cold drinks,’ but kind of ease your way into everything,” she noted.

She said she’s still considered obese, according to her BMI, but the journey has taught her how to enjoy life without missing out.

Her goal is to become a registered dietician.

If you want to follow her journey in 2022, CLICK HERE to find her Facebook blog or follow her on Instagram at lets.bre.living .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.