2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson voiced his frustrations many times in the past about what he referred to as the “revolving door” at Criminal District Court.

Thursday’s news conference was no different.

“More or less what we are not seeing is the accountability. That is what is unique to New Orleans, the accountability of these violent offenders being held accountable for their actions,” says Chief Ferguson.

Also on Thursday, the NOPD also announced the arrest of four suspects accused of several carjackings.

NOPD arrested multiple suspects in recent days in investigations of carjackings and armed carjackings. (NOPD)

“The men and women of the New Orleans Police Department have been working relentlessly,” says Chief Ferguson.

Two of the suspects, 18-year-old Reese Williams and 18-year-old Kyren Phillips spent less than 48 hours in custody before being released on bond.

The NOPD says both men were arrested in the investigation of two armed carjackings, one on Jan. 2 in the 8000 block of Nelson Street, and a second incident on Jan. 4 in New Orleans East on Linden Street.

Their arrests came from a joint investigation involving the second, third, and first district officers, along with the violent crime unit and state troopers.

Officers say during the arrest, they seized six firearms, narcotics, and recovered multiple vehicles taken during armed carjackings.

Police booked Williams for unauthorized use of a moveable and a stolen vehicle. A magistrate judge set his bond at $20,000. Phillips was booked for unauthorized use of a moveable, illegally carrying a weapon and a stolen vehicle. His bond was set at $45,000.

Both men posted bond a day and a half after being arrested and were released. Meanwhile, police say they’re investigating to see if Williams and Phillips are connected to additional incidents.

With a serious concern about the number of carjackings happening across New Orleans, Chief Ferguson said his officers are working around the clock to solve them.

“They found a group that was from out of state that committed several armed robberies last week, a second group last week, and a third group a weekend prior,” says Ferguson.

While it’s unclear if those individuals are still in custody, Chief Ferguson says carjackings are a serious problem and often juveniles are involved.

“I don’t know if this is a video game, Grand Theft Auto, they are playing in real life, but we are starting to see kids and young adults commit these crimes that are in groups and not necessarily connected to anyone else,” says Ferguson.

The NOPD did not comment about the bond release of the two suspects, but they say the investigation of the two juveniles is far from over.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.