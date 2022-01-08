BBB Accredited Business
Elderly New Orleans man with disabled vehicle killed on Westbank Expressway by suspected impaired driver

An 83-year-old New Orleans man with a disabled vehicle was struck and killed early Saturday...
An 83-year-old New Orleans man with a disabled vehicle was struck and killed early Saturday (Jan. 8) on the Westbank Expressway by a suspected impaired driver, Louisiana State Police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - An elderly New Orleans man tending to his disabled vehicle died early Saturday (Jan. 8) after being struck on the Westbank Expressway by a suspected impaired driver, the Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers said 36-year-old Adrian Major was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, careless operation of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license in the wake of the 3:30 a.m. crash that claimed the life of 83-year-old Curtis Williams.

State police said Williams was standing near the rear of his disabled 2005 Chrysler Pacifica in the right lane of eastbound US 90B near Barataria Boulevard and had his emergency flashers activated when a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Major slammed into Williams and his vehicle.

The LSP said Williams was severely injured and died after being taken for hospital treatment. Major sustained only minor injuries for which he was treated at the crash scene.

“During the course of the investigation, troopers determined that Major was impaired and he was placed under arrest,” LSP spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said in a written statement. Major was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The State Police said impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes in Louisiana. Troopers also advise that if your vehicle becomes disabled in an unsafe location, remain seat-belted inside the vehicle with emergency flashers on until law enforcement or motorist assistance personnel arrive.

