Nicondra: Spotty storms and warm ahead of another cold blast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild with a few showers on Saturday. The warmer conditions stick around through the overnight with lows going into Sunday morning only in the 60s. Temperatures will surge Sunday ahead of the front with some locations reaching around 80. A line of storms will form ahead of the boundary as well. We don’t expect widespread coverage, but the Storm Prediction Center places a marginal risk for severe weather across parts of the region meaning one or two storms could reach severe levels with some small hail and gusty winds.

Once the front pushes through we will see another dramatic drop in temperatures. Monday will be very windy and cold with temperatures in the 40s early, but only warming into the middle 50s for the afternoon. Look for a couple of chilly nights as the air mass slowly warms up towards the end of the week giving a decent stretch of chilly winter weather.

