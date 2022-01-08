BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Spotty storms and warm ahead of another cold blast

Very warm ahead of the front
Sunday evening another strong cold front pushes through bringing a few storms and a dramatic drop in temperatures.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild with a few showers on Saturday. The warmer conditions stick around through the overnight with lows going into Sunday morning only in the 60s. Temperatures will surge Sunday ahead of the front with some locations reaching around 80. A line of storms will form ahead of the boundary as well. We don’t expect widespread coverage, but the Storm Prediction Center places a marginal risk for severe weather across parts of the region meaning one or two storms could reach severe levels with some small hail and gusty winds.

Once the front pushes through we will see another dramatic drop in temperatures. Monday will be very windy and cold with temperatures in the 40s early, but only warming into the middle 50s for the afternoon. Look for a couple of chilly nights as the air mass slowly warms up towards the end of the week giving a decent stretch of chilly winter weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

