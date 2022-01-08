BBB Accredited Business
Niners are a strong play in our “Bet of the week”

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Los Angeles Rams are riding an impressive five-game winning streak, and it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. The back end of the schedule.

The Rams recent run clinched L.A. a berth in “the tournament.” Yes, the Rams are in the playoffs, but now they’re battling for seeding.

If they win on Sunday, they’ll clinch the 2-seed in the NFC. This week, they have the luxury of playing that NFC West matchup at home.

Waiting for them on the other sideline, rival San Francisco.

The Niners own a five-game winning streak against L.A. They beat them earlier in the season, 31-10.

Unlike the Rams, San Fran has yet to clinch a playoff spot. So Sunday, there’s way more on the line for the Niners.

Plus, on the injury front, good news could be coming the Niners way. Jiimmy Garoppolo could return from a thumb injury for the Sunday afternoon game.

The Niners are hungry, still trying to get in the playoffs. Plus, they’re 4.5-point underdogs against the Rams. San Francisco is in a good spot with this number.

