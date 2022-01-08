REPORT: Former Zachary three-star QB Lindsey Scott enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former three-star Zachary Bronco quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Rivals.com and On3Sports Matt Zenitz.

Nicholls QB Lindsey Scott, who played at LSU and Missouri before transferring to Nicholls, has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Threw for 2,083 yards and 16 TDs at Nicholls this season. Also ran for 990 yards and nine TDs.https://t.co/OrLVImTgI6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2022

Scott, originally signed with LSU coming out high school was part of the No. 2 rated recruiting class in the nation in 2016. Scott would later transfer after one year at LSU to East Mississippi Community College.

2016 3-star QB Lindsey Scott Jr., who signed with LSU, before going JUCO, then Missouri and Nicholls State, has entered the portal as a grad transfer after passing for 3,767 yds and 34 TD, plus rushing for 1,547 yds and 15 TD in 18 games with the Colonelshttps://t.co/FHqwfkoQ3x — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 7, 2022

After his one year in JUCO, he transferred to Missouri in 2018 and did not play for the Tigers. Scott would transfer again to Nicholls State in 2019 and would have to sit out a year due to transfer rules.

During his time at Nicholls Scott played in 18 games for the Colonels in the Spring 2021 season and the Fall 2021 season. He passed for 3,767 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 1,547 yards and 15 more scores.

Scott also ranks sixth all time in passing in school history at Nicholls he also set a single game school record with 480 yards of total offense against UL-Lafayette, with 359 yards passing and 121 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

