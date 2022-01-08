St. Bernard Parish to offer two weeks of free COVID-19 testing at Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish will offer free walk-up COVID-19 testing for two weeks this month for any residents wanting to determine their infection status.

The Louisiana National Guard will man the facility, which will open Monday (Jan. 10) at the Fredrick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette. Testing will be offered next Monday through Friday (Jan. 10-14) and again from Jan. 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donald Bourgeois, spokesman for the parish government, said the testing is available to anyone, regardless of whether they are symptomatic. All residents are encouraged to get tested and registration will be handled on site.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.