St. Bernard Parish to offer two weeks of free COVID-19 testing at Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette

St. Bernard Parish will open a free COVID-19 testing site manned by the Louisiana National...
St. Bernard Parish will open a free COVID-19 testing site manned by the Louisiana National Guard from Jan. 10-14 and Jan. 24-28 at the Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette. Testing will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.(WXIX)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish will offer free walk-up COVID-19 testing for two weeks this month for any residents wanting to determine their infection status.

The Louisiana National Guard will man the facility, which will open Monday (Jan. 10) at the Fredrick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette. Testing will be offered next Monday through Friday (Jan. 10-14) and again from Jan. 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donald Bourgeois, spokesman for the parish government, said the testing is available to anyone, regardless of whether they are symptomatic. All residents are encouraged to get tested and registration will be handled on site.

