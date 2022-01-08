BBB Accredited Business
Three people shot in Central City, one person dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

NOPD says three people have been shot, one of them was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m.

No further information is available.

NOPD is also investigating another shooting in the 2000 block of N Broad Street. Officers say the initial call came in around 8:25 p.m.

So far one person was pronounced dead.

