Three people shot in Central City, one person dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

NOPD says three people have been shot, one of them was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m.

No further information is available.

NOPD is also investigating another shooting in the 2000 block of N Broad Street. Officers say the initial call came in around 8:25 p.m.

So far one person was pronounced dead.

