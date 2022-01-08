Three people shot in Central City, one person dead
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
NOPD says three people have been shot, one of them was pronounced dead.
The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m.
No further information is available.
NOPD is also investigating another shooting in the 2000 block of N Broad Street. Officers say the initial call came in around 8:25 p.m.
So far one person was pronounced dead.
