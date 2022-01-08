BBB Accredited Business
Two shot -- including 10-year-old -- in Kenner house familiar with gunfire, police say

Two people were shot as they slept early Saturday (Jan. 8) inside the bedroom of a house in the 3100 block of Tifton Street, Kenner police said.
Two people were shot as they slept early Saturday (Jan. 8) inside the bedroom of a house in the 3100 block of Tifton Street, Kenner police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two people -- including a 10-year-old boy -- were shot while they slept early Saturday morning (Jan. 8) inside a Kenner household that has been no stranger to gunfire, police said.

Shots from at least three different caliber weapons riddled the house from the outside in the 3100 block of Tifton Street at 4:15 a.m., striking a 19-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy who were sleeping in the same bedroom, Kenner Police spokesman Lt. Michael Cunningham said.

Both shooting victims were said to be “stable,” police said, but the nature and severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

Cunningham said the same house was where a 16-year-old boy was found shot to death in July 2021. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in that case, and Cunningham said homicide investigators recovered four handguns during their search of the residence six months ago.

Kenner Police did not say whether any of those guns were stolen or illegally possessed, nor did they say whether Saturday’s double shooting is related to the July killing of the 16-year-old, who was identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office as Karnas Coleman of New Orleans.

