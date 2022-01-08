BBB Accredited Business
Woman narrowly survives attempted carjacking and shooting on Freret St.

She was picking up dinner when two women got out of an SUV, came up to either side of her car and told her to get out. She floored it, and shots were fired.
By David Jones
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was sitting in her car at Freret and Jena St. waiting to pick up dinner for her family when two women pulled up in an SUV and demanded she hand over the keys. She floored it, and shots were fired.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday. The woman, who didn’t want to speak but whose husband provided pictures and surveillance video of what happened, had pulled up to wait for her dinner to be ready for pick up at Ancora Pizzeria.

While she was sitting in the car, a dark-colored SUV pulled up on the other side of Jena St. Two women got out of the passenger side of the car.

Surveillance video shows the women approaching the victim’s 2018 Mercedes SUV from either side.

According to New Orleans Police Department, one of the suspects told the woman to open the door.

She put it in drive, and hit the gas. According to NOPD, she heard at least two gunshots fired.

Pictures provided by her husband show the extent of the damage. At least three windows of her SUV were shot out, and one of the bullets even went through her driver’s seat.

Luckily, she was ducking as she sped off. The move very likely saved her life.

People who Fox 8 spoke with in the area said it’s unfortunate, but the crime doesn’t surprise them.

“I’m praying for my city,” said local minister Reggie Cummings. “I think it’s awful. I mean the crime here has just gotten out of hand. Something has to be done.”

NOPD responded to a separate attempted carjacking in Uptown around 30 minutes before. The suspects are described as two black females in a dark SUV, but NOPD hasn’t confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

