BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman’s 5-year-old son briefly kidnapped during Mid-City auto theft, NOPD says

Thieves stole a car with a sleeping child in the back seat Friday night (Jan. 7) outside a...
Thieves stole a car with a sleeping child in the back seat Friday night (Jan. 7) outside a Mid-City restaurant near the intersection of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two opportunistic car thieves stole a vehicle that was left running outside a Mid-City restaurant with a sleeping child in the back seat, New Orleans police said Saturday (Jan. 8).

The child, a 5-year-old boy, was found unharmed 21 minutes later when the vehicle was abandoned about a mile away, police said.

The NOPD said the car was stolen Friday at 7:24 p.m. The boy’s mother left her car running when she went into a restaurant near the corner of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street in Mid-City to pick up a takeout food order.

While she was inside, police said she saw two men drive up in an unknown vehicle, and one jumped into her car. The man sped off with her car and sleeping son as she tried to stop the auto theft, police said.

The NOPD said officers were alerted at 7:45 p.m. to a vehicle matching the description of the woman’s stolen car, which had been left running with a child inside at the intersection of North Dupree and Desoto streets, about a mile northeast of where the car was stolen. Police said the boy was found unharmed and was reunited with his mother.

Related coverage
Murder, carjackings, shootings blemish start of 2022 in New Orleans
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio

Latest News

St. Bernard Parish will open a free COVID-19 testing site manned by the Louisiana National...
St. Bernard Parish to offer two weeks of free COVID-19 testing at Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette
Two people were shot as they slept early Saturday (Jan. 8) inside the bedroom of a house in the...
Two shot -- including 10-year-old -- in Kenner house familiar with gunfire, police say
Zurik investigation: Judge Trahan update
Zurik Investigation follow up: Grand jury indicts New Orleans judge for filing false tax returns
Freret St. attempted carjacking
Freret St. attempted carjacking