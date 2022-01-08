Woman’s son briefly kidnapped during Mid-City auto theft, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two opportunistic car thieves stole a vehicle from outside a Mid-City restaurant with a sleeping child in the back seat, New Orleans police said Saturday (Jan. 8).

The child, a boy whose age was not disclosed, was found unharmed when the vehicle was recovered after being abandoned, police said.

The NOPD provided few details of the incident, but said the car was stolen Friday at 7:28 p.m. when the boy’s mother went into a restaurant near the corner of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street in Mid-City to pick up a takeout food order.

Police did not say whether the woman left the car running with her son in the back seat. But while she was inside, police said two men “drove up and entered the victim’s vehicle and fled with (the boy) asleep in the back seat. The suspects later abandoned the vehicle with the juvenile still in the back seat, unharmed.”

The NOPD did not say where the vehicle and boy were recovered, nor how long the boy was missing after being taken.

