BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman’s son briefly kidnapped during Mid-City auto theft, NOPD says

Thieves stole a car with a sleeping child in the back seat Friday night (Jan. 7) outside a...
Thieves stole a car with a sleeping child in the back seat Friday night (Jan. 7) outside a Mid-City restaurant near the intersection of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two opportunistic car thieves stole a vehicle from outside a Mid-City restaurant with a sleeping child in the back seat, New Orleans police said Saturday (Jan. 8).

The child, a boy whose age was not disclosed, was found unharmed when the vehicle was recovered after being abandoned, police said.

The NOPD provided few details of the incident, but said the car was stolen Friday at 7:28 p.m. when the boy’s mother went into a restaurant near the corner of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street in Mid-City to pick up a takeout food order.

Police did not say whether the woman left the car running with her son in the back seat. But while she was inside, police said two men “drove up and entered the victim’s vehicle and fled with (the boy) asleep in the back seat. The suspects later abandoned the vehicle with the juvenile still in the back seat, unharmed.”

The NOPD did not say where the vehicle and boy were recovered, nor how long the boy was missing after being taken.

Related coverage
Murder, carjackings, shootings blemish start of 2022 in New Orleans
2 arrested for armed carjackings released on bond within 48 hours

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
Three Catholic schools closing in New Orleans area due to enrollment, financial stability
Children ages five and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to eat inside...
New Orleans restaurants already feeling impacts of vaccine mandate expansion
A man was taken into custody Saturday (Jan. 1) after leading Louisiana State Police on a chase...
Woman injured as police chase ends in wreck outside Fox 8 studio

Latest News

Zurik investigation: Judge Trahan update
Zurik Investigation follow up: Grand jury indicts New Orleans judge for filing false tax returns
Freret St. attempted carjacking
Freret St. attempted carjacking
Triple shooting on Claiborne
Triple shooting on Claiborne
Three people shot in Central City, one person dead